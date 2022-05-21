Advertisement

Marion County residents concerned after National Weather Service’s radar goes down again

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With severe weather in the forecast for this weekend, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said their radar will be down for maintenance.  

“We have a radar cooling fan that’s currently down and we have parts out right now,” said NWS meteorologist Scott Cordero.  

When they put this information on social media, Marion County residents asked questions like why is the radar always down when there are storms?

As others like Vicki Bennett are still picking up the pieces when a tornado came through the area in March. 

“Everyone of course after going through that does get concerned when the weather is going to be bad, but I am very worried that the radar is down again and we won’t know when that happens again,” said Bennett.  

For this weekend Cordero said a tornado will be unlikely.  

“The environment is totally different than what we experienced. We’re going to have some pretty tall thunderstorms probably some heavy rain, maybe even some localized flooding, and some tall thunderstorms that may produce no tornadoes but maybe some damaging straight-line winds.”  

With the radar down the alternate radars are in Tampa and Valdosta, Georgia, and Cordero said they also have other ways to locate severe weather.  

“We also look at the increase in lighting data, we also look at model data and high-resolution satellite data. Where we can pick up those messy scale boundaries pretty easily now with the resolution of our satellite.”  

According to Cordero the new cooling fan was expedited and should be fixed in a day or two.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

Marion County residents concerned after National Weather Service’s radar goes down again
Marion County residents concerned after National Weather Service’s radar goes down again
TEACHER
One mother is reacting to the arrest of a former teacher at Bell Elementary School
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner
By land or lake, MCSO deputies are ready
By land or lake, MCSO deputies are ready