Marion County residents show off their dance moves at the 2nd annual Festival Latino

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The second annual Festival Latino celebration returned to the heart of Ocala with a little bit of spice.

Residents of Marion County gathered for this multicultural event by getting a taste of the Latin culture. There were multiple musical performances, food trucks, vendors, and fun for the kids.

Their first festival was held in 2019 and three years later they held their second one Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Hispanic community.

“To put the Latin community together even if it’s Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Argentinian it doesn’t matter we’re doing this for the latin community in total so it’s for everybody,” said organizer Joe Ortiz.

The festival ran until 9pm Saturday night.

