National Rescue Dog Day

Viewers submit dog photos for National Rescue Dog Day.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/CNN) - It’s time to recognize the lovable canines you may have adopted in your life and all the benefits they can offer as pets. Friday is National Rescue Dog Day.

Friday and Saturday the Humane Society of North Central Florida is hosting adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All adoption fees are waived during the events. The dog adoption event is at Parks Ford of Gainesville at 3333 N Main St. and cats will be available separately at Parks Hyundai of Gainesville at 3111 N Main St.

NATIONAL RESCUE DOG DAY! Share pictures of your rescue dogs below and we'll feature them on air tonight at 11 p.m.

Posted by WCJB TV20 News on Friday, May 20, 2022

According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned and abused and most overcome extreme obstacles.

Yet, they’re able to provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets.

With training, they can help people with disabilities become independent and give comfort to the elderly.

As emotional support companions, they can also help relieve anxiety, depression and PTSD.

You can still observe the day even if you haven’t adopted a rescue dog by volunteering at a local shelter or making a financial donation.

You could also foster a dog to help prepare them for adoption.

If you’re already a pet owner, make sure they’re spayed or neutered as overpopulation is the number one reason shelters exist.

