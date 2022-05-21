UF softball team takes care of Canisius, 10-1 to begin NCAA Regionals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team opened NCAA regional play with a 10-1 run-rule victory over Canisius on Friday, starting off their 17th straight year as regional host in style. Florida advances to face Georgia Tech, Friday’s other opening round winner in Gainesville.

Against the Golden Griffins, the Gators went to work early, jumping out to a 1-0 lead on Skylar Wallace’s home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was Wallace’s seventh homer of the year. She went 3-for-3 and also swiped a base for the 48th time this season, extending her own school record.

Freshman Sam Roe added a three-run blast in the second, the third of her career, giving Florida some separation. Charla Echols contributed an RBI single in the third, her fifth hit in the last four games. And Cheyenne Lindsey broke the game open with a two-run triple in the fourth to make the score 7-0. The Gators scored in all four at-bats and held the Golden Griffins to one run in five innings.

The Gainesville Regional presents a four-team double elimination format. Florida and Georgia Tech play in the winners bracket at 3 p.m. Saturday. After that, Wisconsin and Canisius meet in a do-or-die game at 5:30 p.m. A surviving team will advance out of the bracket on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.