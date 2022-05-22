2022 FACA Flag Football All-Star Classic showcases sunshine state’s best

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A number of North Central Florida high school’s held graduation ceremonies on Saturday, but the real excitement came on the gridiron at the 2022 FACA Flag Football All-Star Classic.

The competition recognizing the best flag football players across the sunshine state brought 54 athletes from 37 different schools together, on four teams, to face off against one another and demonstrate the skills and abilities that gained them such high praise.

In the North versus East contest, which featured Forest High School’s Klaudia Taylor, the East had too much fire power to tangle with.

The East jumped on the scoreboard early in the first quarter thanks to a high snap going over the head of the North quarterback, Rowan Franklin, and landing in the endzone for a safety.

On the ensuing possession, Olivia Kaes swung a pass out to Isabella Faherty and the Jensen Beach product juked her way into the endzone from 15 yards out for the game’s first touchdown. A few minutes later, Kaes tossed her second td of the game - a short pass to Jasleen Nguyen from two yards out to make it 16-0.

The North team finally got in the endzone in the second quarter. The touchdown was set up by a long pitch-and-catch between Ashley Smith and Kendall Wilson down the left sideline. Wilson caught the ball behind the defense, but was getting ran down, and right before she had her flag pulled she tried to lateral it to her Choctaw teammate Trinity Myers who picked up extra yards to position the North team into a scoring opportunity.

The half ended with Smith throwing an interception under pressure.

The East went on to win the game 30-18.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.