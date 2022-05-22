Advertisement

Alachua County's Cuscowilla Summer Camp is now taking applications.

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Cuscowilla summer camp is taking registration applications for their overnight and day camps.

Campers get to participate in swimming, archery, canoeing, art and crafts, just to name a few.

The fees for day camps are $100 per week.

One-week overnight camps are $400 per week.

And two-week overnight camps $800 per 2 weeks.

Financial aid and scholarships are available through the online registration process, which you can find here.

