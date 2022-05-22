Alachua County’s Cuscowilla Summer Camp is now taking applications.
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Cuscowilla summer camp is taking registration applications for their overnight and day camps.
Campers get to participate in swimming, archery, canoeing, art and crafts, just to name a few.
The fees for day camps are $100 per week.
One-week overnight camps are $400 per week.
And two-week overnight camps $800 per 2 weeks.
Financial aid and scholarships are available through the online registration process, which you can find here.
TRENDING STORY: A golf tournament helps Veterans, First Responders and their families battling PTSD
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.