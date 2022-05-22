Florida falls to South Carolina on senior day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team celebrated the seven seniors on their team before the game with South Carolina, but at the end of the game there wasn’t much to celebrate.

The Gators (35-20) lost 4-1 to the Gamecocks (27-27) after starter Nick Pogue surrendered a pair of home runs to Josiah Sightler to push the Columbia crew over the orange and blue.

Pogue (3-3) gave up four runs on five hits in 6 & 1/3 innings pitched. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out six, but didn’t have enough run support to allow the four runs to the Gamecocks.

The series finale between Florida and South Carolina saw the Gators fail to score more than one run for the first time in three games. Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad posted 14 runs in the first game, followed by eight more in the second, which helped them clinch the series.

Florida only collected three hits and the lone run they did manage to score came off the bat of Colby Halter in the bottom of the 2nd. Halter lined a single into shallow right field, which gave the Gamecocks defender a good shot at throwing out Ty Evans trying to score from second. The throw was in time to the plate but Evans was able to knock the ball loose from catcher Colin Burgess and was ruled safe.

That was really the only bright spot in the game for Florida. Outside of that, Sightler pounded his second home run of the game in the top of the third. His second solo home run of the contest gave South Carolina a 3-1 lead, they’d add the final run in the 7th off an infield hit.

This was the final game of the regular season for Florida, so now it’s on to the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Al. The Gators have been awarded the No. 7 seed in the 12 team field. Florida will face South Carolina in a win-or-go-home format on Tuedsay, May 24.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.