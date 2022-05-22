Advertisement

Florida falls to South Carolina on senior day

Gators finish 15-15 in Southeastern Conference
Florida baseball's seven seniors line up before their game against South Carolina.
Florida baseball's seven seniors line up before their game against South Carolina.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team celebrated the seven seniors on their team before the game with South Carolina, but at the end of the game there wasn’t much to celebrate.

The Gators (35-20) lost 4-1 to the Gamecocks (27-27) after starter Nick Pogue surrendered a pair of home runs to Josiah Sightler to push the Columbia crew over the orange and blue.

Pogue (3-3) gave up four runs on five hits in 6 & 1/3 innings pitched. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out six, but didn’t have enough run support to allow the four runs to the Gamecocks.

The series finale between Florida and South Carolina saw the Gators fail to score more than one run for the first time in three games. Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad posted 14 runs in the first game, followed by eight more in the second, which helped them clinch the series.

Florida only collected three hits and the lone run they did manage to score came off the bat of Colby Halter in the bottom of the 2nd. Halter lined a single into shallow right field, which gave the Gamecocks defender a good shot at throwing out Ty Evans trying to score from second. The throw was in time to the plate but Evans was able to knock the ball loose from catcher Colin Burgess and was ruled safe.

That was really the only bright spot in the game for Florida. Outside of that, Sightler pounded his second home run of the game in the top of the third. His second solo home run of the contest gave South Carolina a 3-1 lead, they’d add the final run in the 7th off an infield hit.

This was the final game of the regular season for Florida, so now it’s on to the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Al. The Gators have been awarded the No. 7 seed in the 12 team field. Florida will face South Carolina in a win-or-go-home format on Tuedsay, May 24.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

Florida first baseman Avery Goelz (7) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball game...
Florida softball rolls Georgia Tech to reach NCAA Regional championship
A bag of flags lies on the ground on a football field.
2022 FACA Flag Football All-Star Classic showcases sunshine state’s best
Florida catcher Sam Roe (13) homers to left scoring three runs during an NCAA regional...
UF softball team takes care of Canisius, 10-1 to begin NCAA Regionals
Florida's Brandon Neely stands on the mound at Condron Ballpark.
Florida blanks South Carolina to claim final conference series of the season