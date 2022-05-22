Florida softball hammers Wisconsin to advance to NCAA Super Regionals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just like the 2021 NCAA Regional they hosted, the Florida softball team decimated the three other teams in the field to punch its ticket to the program’s 14th Super Regionals.

The Gators (46-16) scored a school record 10 runs in the top of the first in the Regional Championship game against Wisconsin (30-21) on their way to run-ruling the Badgers 11-0. It marked the first time since 2018 that the orange and blue scored 10 or more runs in an inning.

Florida began the game with five consecutive hits to jump on the scoreboard 3-0. Skylar Wallace drove in the game’s first run with a single to second base that scored Kendra Falby from third base. The next two runs came off two-run single by Reagan Walsh. Walsh lined a ball to second that had too much steam on it for Fiona Girardot to handle, and it scooted into shallow right center, bringing home Wallace and Hannah Adams.

The Gators would add three more runs to the score before Avery Goelz struck out looking to record the first out of the contest. Katie Kistler brought in a pair of runs to push the Gators advantage to six with a two-run double to center field. After Sam Roe and Wallace each plated a run to balloon the lead to 8-0, Charla Echols hit a single back up the middle to add another two runs to the Gators total. The 10 run lead sent the home crowd into a frenzy when the top of the 1st finally came to an end..

Despite scoring runs at will in the first, Florida wouldn’t score again until the top of the 5th. Wallace grounded out shortstop to drive in Falby.

So, with a double digit lead in hand, Gators starter Lexie Delbrey (15-3) tossed four, stress-free innings.

Delbrey only struckout one Badger batter, but held her opponent to just three hits.

Natalie Lugo came in to close out the contest in the top 5th and struckout Morgan Kummer to end the ball game.

Florida will now travel to Blacksburg, VA to face Virginia Tech in the Super Regionals. The winner of that series will advance to the Women’s College World Series.

