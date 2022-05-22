Advertisement

Florida softball rolls Georgia Tech to reach NCAA Regional championship

Gators have outscored opponents 15-2 in NCAA Regional
Florida first baseman Avery Goelz (7) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball game...
Florida first baseman Avery Goelz (7) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball game against Canisius on Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not even two separate rain delays totaling almost four hours could stop the Florida softball team from hammering Georgia Tech 8-1 to remain undefeated and advance to the NCAA Regional championship.

The Gators (45-16) scored at least one run in four of the six innings of play, as Reagan Walsh went 2-2 at the plate with three rbi to help the orange and blue power passed the Yellow Jackets at home.

For the second straight day, Florida jumped on the scoreboard first by scoring in the bottom of the 1st. Walsh belted a rope to the left center gap to drive in Hannah Adams and Skylar Wallace to lead 2-0.

After the first rain delay paused the action for more than an hour, the two teams took the field to resume play in the top of the 3rd. The Yellow Jackets plated a run off Tricia Awald’s rbi double to left field to cut the score to 2-1.

In the home-half of the inning, Walsh went the other way with a pitch to score Wallace for the second time in the contest. The rbi single restored Florida’s 2-run advantage.

From there, the game would be paused for another two hours due to heavy storms in the area. At 8:45 p.m., the game resumed and the Gators rattled off a pair of runs in the 4th and 5th innings to balloon the count to 7-1.

Florida’s now outscored its two opponents in the Regional round of play 15-1. Last year, Tim Walton’s team outscored USF and South Alabama 19-0 over the course of three games.

The Gators are in to the Regional Championship contest where they would have to be beated two games in-a-row to get knocked out of the postseason.

