A golf tournament helps Veterans, First Responders and their families battling PTSD

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Birdwell Foundation along with the Misfits held a golf scramble to help raise money for veterans and first responders battling PTSD.

“We provide a path to lifelong healing really where no one heals alone that’s our motto. So we guide the veterans, first responders, and their families through treatment, through services and benefits assistance,” said Florida Birdwell Foundation director Jason White.

For White, this is more than just playing a round of golf. As a Marine veteran, he said the ability to help fellow soldiers and first responders hit close to home.

“Being in the marine corps for 10 years and then coming out I faced the struggles that’s why I do what I do. I sought refuge in the feeling with birdcall foundation for PTSD and that’s one of the reasons I continue to give back because it is a huge part of my healing.”

Roger Beukema is a part of the Misfits who help raise money for lots of charities throughout Marion County.

“We’re doing an honor for our very good friend that passed away this past year Elmer Chambers it’s the first annual hopefully we could do this every year,” said Beukema.

Beukema added that Chambers was a vet and they wanted to give back to him.

“We’ll continue to do this for various foundations. He was a vet and we want to help out with those things as well.”

White was asked to run for the Mr. and Ms. Military pageant later this year where they name the top male and female veterans that accomplishes the most in their community.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.