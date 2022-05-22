Advertisement

High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students

Following a food fight, some students were unable to attend their last prom.
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day before prom, the seniors of PK Yonge conducted their annual senior prank, but this time it was messy.

“There was queso on the ceiling...on the floor.”

That’s how Drake McDonald, junior at PK Yonge, described the school cafeteria.

“The seniors decided to have a food fight, we separated on two sides of the cafeteria, there was no one in between,” said Addie Harker, senior at PK Yonge.

As a result, about 30 students were not able to attend prom. The school’s principal said the students were destructive.

“They also told us that we can’t come less than 24 hours before prom. They told us this yesterday after school,” said Taylor Hill, senior at PK Yonge.

In addition to not being able to attend prom, seniors also can’t participate in senior activities next week and may not be able to walk across the stage at graduation.

“I would I’ve been totally okay for them to clean up the cafeteria every day next week or clean up the campus or do some sort of project that was productive for the students and for the school. This seems to be entirely punitive,” said Eliana Bardi, parent.

These students didn’t take no for an answer. They still dressed up in their prom attire and showed up at the Reitz Union to protest against the administration’s decision.

“We have signs to make a statement to say this is not fair and it’s not right,” said Harker.

Hundreds of comments from a viral facebook post showed split opinions about the punishment.

“Some people spent thousands of dollars for prom like a lot of money for dress and makeup and everything. We weren’t going to let it go to waste, we’re going to come here, dressed up and we’re going to show them that it’s wrong,” said Hill.

But the group of students said they’re not going to cry over spilled milk.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

Florida's Jud Fabian and head coach Kevin O'Sullivan hug behind home plate on senior day at...
Florida lose to South Carolina on Gators senior day
Lake City police to hold holiday DUI checkpoints
Lake City police to conduct holiday weekend DUI checkpoints
Lake City police to conduct DUI checkpoints for holiday weekend
Marion County man arrested after standoff with neighbor
Marion County man arrested after standoff with neighbor
Marion County man arrested after standoff with neighbor