Hundreds of Gator fans gathered at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to meet athletes

This was the first meet and greet event hosted by Gator Collective.
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s more to an athlete than just their athletic ability and gator fans learned more about their favorite players off the field today.

About 200 fans gathered at Touchdown Terrace at Ben Hill Griffin to take pictures with athletes from across Florida sports on the field and get autographs.

This was the very first fan fest of this size hosted by Gator Collective. Along with the meet and greets, there were a ton of games, raffles, music and plenty of food.

“When we come here and it’s packed and it’s loud, that can make or break a game for us.We really appreciate what all the fans do for us and it feels good to be able to come out here and give back to them,” said Jonathan Odom, Gator’s Football Tight End.

There were about 40 other gator athletes at the event including Kamari Wilson, Brenton Cox and Gervon Dexter.

