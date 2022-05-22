Lake City police to conduct holiday weekend DUI checkpoints

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are planning for a DUI checkpoint during Memorial Day weekend.

Starting next Saturday, checkpoints may operate in the areas of South Main Boulevard at State Road 47 and on Southwest Bascom Norris drive at Marvin Burnett road among other areas.

Checkpoints start from 7 pm and last until 2 am.

The department’s goal is to find and apprehend impaired drivers over the holiday weekend.

