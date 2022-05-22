Advertisement

Lake City police to conduct holiday weekend DUI checkpoints

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are planning for a DUI checkpoint during Memorial Day weekend.

Starting next Saturday, checkpoints may operate in the areas of South Main Boulevard at State Road 47 and on Southwest Bascom Norris drive at Marvin Burnett road among other areas.

Checkpoints start from 7 pm and last until 2 am.

The department’s goal is to find and apprehend impaired drivers over the holiday weekend.

