Marion County man arrested after standoff with neighbor

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies after they say he shot a gun at his neighbor.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Rodney Ragoobar after they say he fired a shot at his neighbor when they were in an argument.

The neighbor told deputies that the two do not get along and they decided to meet up to fight.

That’s when deputies say Ragoobar pulled out a black handgun and fired a shot in the neighbor’s direction.

Ragoobar told deputies he fired in self-defense after seeing his neighbor with a knife.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

