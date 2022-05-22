Advertisement

Monument unveiled at historic Black cemetery in Archer

Daily recording of 11pm newscast.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -A monument honoring the people buried in an historic Black cemetery in Archer was unveiled today.

The Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration Organization is the group behind the research, restoration and reinvestment done at the cemetery.

It’s located in Archer and was once paired with an historic black church, dating back to 1873.

There are more than 125 names of those who are buried in the cemetery carved into the monument; including former slaves, pastors and World War One veterans. More than 100 people showed up to the unveiling of the monument.

