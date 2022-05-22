Advertisement

Multi-vehicle accident in Micanopy caused lane closures

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle accident on I-75 in Micanopy caused lane closures on Sunday, May 22nd.

Alachua County Fire crews were just beyond mile marker 379 and near the micanopy rest area.

Fire rescue officials say a semi tractor-trailer and two cars collided, causing both of the vehicles to catch on fire.

All north-bound lanes were shutdown as fire crews from Alachua county, Gainesville and Micanopy were able to extinguish the flames.

One woman was transported to UF Health Shands.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

