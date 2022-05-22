Silver Springs Shores Monthly Craft Faire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crafts fair was a way for residents in Marion County to raise funds for a good cause.

Last month was the first time community members in Silver Springs Shores held their “Craft Faire.” Vendors from as far as Palatka came to sell their greatest creations.

There was fun for all ages to enjoy including a shaved ice business and a rock-climbing station for kids. Each vendor auctioned off one item with the money going back to local charities.

“Especially in these times of days with cover a lot of people were out of work. So I am today doing Italian sausage with potato salad and beans as a dinner and all the money that’s raised today with lemonade will go to our local food bank,” said organizer Connie Green.

The fair will continue each fourth Sunday of the month.

