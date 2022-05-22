Advertisement

Silver Springs Shores Monthly Craft Faire

The Monthly fair is held on every fourth Sunday of the month.
The Monthly fair is held on every fourth Sunday of the month.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crafts fair was a way for residents in Marion County to raise funds for a good cause.

Last month was the first time community members in Silver Springs Shores held their “Craft Faire.” Vendors from as far as Palatka came to sell their greatest creations.

There was fun for all ages to enjoy including a shaved ice business and a rock-climbing station for kids. Each vendor auctioned off one item with the money going back to local charities.

“Especially in these times of days with cover a lot of people were out of work. So I am today doing Italian sausage with potato salad and beans as a dinner and all the money that’s raised today with lemonade will go to our local food bank,” said organizer Connie Green.

The fair will continue each fourth Sunday of the month.

