Young men graduate from local mentorship program with a better understanding of manhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville based mentorship program is celebrating the meaning of manhood today.

The Manhood Youth Development Foundation held it’s annual graduation and appreciation ceremony at the historic Cotton Club in Gainesville. The event honors graduating seniors and their time within the program.

The organization provides young black men with a mentor, ran by members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.

The ceremony brought several speakers who talked about their thoughts on what it means to be a man.

“We’re honoring our largest graduating class of seven seniors this year and they are coming out of all of the high schools within Alachua county. We’re also adding to the list some of our younger students who are in elementary and middle school who are continuing the program next year,” said Charlie Jackson, Founder and President of MYDF.

Mentors spoke about conflict resolution and life skills to the young men as they left the program.

