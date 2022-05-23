Alachua County meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tomorrow night’s Alachua County commission meeting concerning the West End Golf Course is canceled.

Officials say the developer asked to cancel the meeting because they wanted five commissioners.

The board is down a commissioner after Mary Alford resigned last week.

The meeting will be rescheduled.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City Police arrest man for illegally carrying a gun

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.