Alachua County meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tomorrow night’s Alachua County commission meeting concerning the West End Golf Course is canceled.

Officials say the developer asked to cancel the meeting because they wanted five commissioners.

The board is down a commissioner after Mary Alford resigned last week.

The meeting will be rescheduled.

