Advertisement

Biden administration ponders tapping diesel reserve amid shortage, high prices

There are also fewer U.S. diesel refineries, after years of closures, to address a supply shortage. (CNN/NEW YORK MEDIA BOAT/NEWARK LIBERTY INTL AIRPORT)
By CNN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is considering an emergency declaration to help ease the diesel shortage in the U.S.

An emergency declaration would allow President Joe Biden to release fuel from a stockpile that’s rarely used, called the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.

Diesel has only been pulled from here once before, in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Some analysts said the impact of the release would be minimal, relatively speaking, and only help for a short period of time.

The national average cost for a gallon of diesel was $5.56 as of Sunday, according to AAA, a 75% jump from a year ago.

Diesel fuel is a major factor for the U.S. economy because it is used to power farm and construction equipment as well as the vehicles that transfer goods nationwide.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Gas prices jump for 5th straight week
A runner in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half collapsed and died after finishing the race Saturday.
30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon