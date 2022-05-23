“Blood donors saved my son’s life”: One family is showing their appreciation for Lifesouth Community Blood Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ollie and his mom came out to Lifesouth Community Blood Center’s donor picnic event to thank all of the North Central Florida donors.

“All these people, they’re saving lives and I don’t know that they know how important it is,” said Rebecca Anderson-Orlowski

This event wasn’t just about the fun and activities for the Orlowski’s. At just five days old, Ollie received a double volume exchange transfusion which ended up saving his life.

“Now we have a happy, healthy three and a half year old that we might not have had if it weren’t for donors...just donating just to donate, they didn’t even know him,” said Orlowski.

Many families at the event are enjoyed the water park, free food, games and zoo, but some people took the time in between activities to donate blood.

“Ollie is thanking everybody for saving lives because the donors that donated the blood that he got, I’ll never be able to thank.”

Now Orlowski is paying it forward, by donating blood regularly.

“Sometimes he will come with me and he knows that mama’s blood is helping babies hopefully…just like the blood helped him when he was a baby.”

Even though she’ll never be able to thank the individuals who saved his life, she hopes ollie’s story will encourage others to save lives as well.

