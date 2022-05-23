Bradford Bus Crash leaves one student hospitalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford county student is in the hospital following a school bus crash.

The crash happened Monday Morning in Hampton on US-301 and CR-18.

That’s according Bradford county sheriff’s office officials.

They say a semi truck driver side swiped a school bus and drove off unaware of the accident.

Officials say one student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

