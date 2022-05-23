Bradford Bus Crash leaves one student hospitalized
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford county student is in the hospital following a school bus crash.
The crash happened Monday Morning in Hampton on US-301 and CR-18.
That’s according Bradford county sheriff’s office officials.
They say a semi truck driver side swiped a school bus and drove off unaware of the accident.
Officials say one student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
