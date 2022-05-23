BREAKING: Ocala man arrested on a slew of felony drug charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Agents with the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) have arrested Willie Cobb, 48, on a slew of felony drug charges, including “armed trafficking of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and hydrocodone.”

Officers first became aware of the Ocala man, who is also known as “Sankie” and “Fool”, on Jan. 30, 2021, after a male victim was found dead at Cobb’s home after using fentanyl. Cobb has been in and out of the Marion County jail since 1996. He was first arrested for “aiding /abetting in distribution of cocaine.”

According to the arrest report, officers began an investigation into a complaint regarding continued drug activity at Cobb’s home on NE 22nd St. in Ocala. Officers were able to develop probable cause and obtain a search warrant which was signed by a judge on March 18.

During the raid, officers found a large number of drugs including fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana, and synthetic cannabinoid, along with several prescription pills including Trimethoprim, Methocarbomal, Tapazolf, hydrocodone, and Alprazolam.

Detectives also found a loaded Ruger .380 pistol, a “brick” of narcotics wrapped in clear cling wrap which had a Baltimore Ravens symbol on it along with a 20 pesos bill marked “Banco de Mexico”, and a Louis Vuitton backpack with $6,000 in the home.

Cobb has already paid his $460,000 bail and was released on Saturday.

