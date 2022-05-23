Advertisement

Columbia County woman wins nearly one million dollars from scratch-off ticket

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County woman is almost a million dollars richer. 

50-year-old Chevett Underwood cashed in on a winning scratch-off ticket. 

She is taking the 8-hundred-20 thousand dollar lump sum after winning the one million dollar prize of the 5-hundred-times the cash scratch-off game. 

Underwood bought the ticket at a store on u-s high-way 90 in lake city.

