Columbia County woman wins nearly one million dollars from scratch-off ticket

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County woman is almost a million dollars richer.

50-year-old Chevett Underwood cashed in on a winning scratch-off ticket.

She is taking the 8-hundred-20 thousand dollar lump sum after winning the one million dollar prize of the 5-hundred-times the cash scratch-off game.

Underwood bought the ticket at a store on u-s high-way 90 in lake city.

