Gainesville woman arrested after attacking fiancé with several objects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say she attacked her fiancé with several objects.

According to deputies, Cheryl Green, 63, was arguing with her fiance when she threw a bottle and sprayed him in the face with bug spray.

The victim told deputies that when he went outside to call 911, Green him with a metal rake before throwing a brick at him.

Green has been charged with felony aggravated battery.

