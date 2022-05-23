Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after attacking fiancé with several objects

Gainesville woman arrested after attacking fiancé with several objects
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say she attacked her fiancé with several objects.

According to deputies, Cheryl Green, 63, was arguing with her fiance when she threw a bottle and sprayed him in the face with bug spray.

The victim told deputies that when he went outside to call 911, Green him with a metal rake before throwing a brick at him.

Green has been charged with felony aggravated battery.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County man arrested after standoff with neighbor

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

Ocala Fire Rescue crews pry driver out of tractor-trailer following a crash
Ocala Fire Rescue crews pry driver out of tractor-trailer following a crash
Ocala Fire Rescue crews pry driver out of tractor-trailer following a crash
Ocala Fire Rescue crews pry driver out of tractor-trailer following a crash
Gainesville woman arrested after attacking fiancé with several objects
Gainesville woman arrested after attacking fiancé with several objects
Organizers say the annual event is how Lifesouth shows their appreciation for donors.
“Blood donors saved my son’s life”: One family is showing their appreciation for Lifesouth Community Blood Center