Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on the death of a diver at Ginnie Springs.

The family of the diver is now launching a wrongful death lawsuit against an underwater welding instructor.

According to the complaint, 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Jacksonville drowned at Ginnie Springs on September 4th of last year.

He was at a party to celebrate his welding certification with his instructor Justin Morin of CDA Technical Institute.

They argue Morin failed to supervise Johnson while he dove into an underwater cave.

TRENDING STORY: Newberry schools put on lockdown during manhunt

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.