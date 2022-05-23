Advertisement

Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on the death of a diver at Ginnie Springs.

The family of the diver is now launching a wrongful death lawsuit against an underwater welding instructor.

According to the complaint, 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Jacksonville drowned at Ginnie Springs on September 4th of last year.

He was at a party to celebrate his welding certification with his instructor Justin Morin of CDA Technical Institute.

They argue Morin failed to supervise Johnson while he dove into an underwater cave.

SCUBA LAWSUIT
Columbia County woman wins nearly one million dollars from scratch-off ticket
