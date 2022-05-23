To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars for illegally carrying a gun.

According to Lake City Police Department Officials, 19-year old Trevoreon Mitchell was arrested yesterday morning after someone called in saying he had a gun.

Mitchell resisted an initial search by LCPD officers, but was eventually searched. A hand gun and a semi-automatic rifle were found in his possession.

Mitchell is being held in the Columbia county Jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and officer.

