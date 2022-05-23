Advertisement

Lake City Man is Behind Bars for Illegally Carrying a Gun

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars for illegally carrying a gun.

According to Lake City Police Department Officials, 19-year old Trevoreon Mitchell was arrested yesterday morning after someone called in saying he had a gun.

Mitchell resisted an initial search by LCPD officers, but was eventually searched. A hand gun and a semi-automatic rifle were found in his possession.

Mitchell is being held in the Columbia county Jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and officer.

TRENDING STORY: Baby Formula Shortage: NCFL Doctor answers FAQ’s

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

Find out more here
Lake City man Behind Bars
Lake City man is behind bars for illegally carrying a gun.
Lake City man is behind bars for illegally carrying a gun.
School Bush Crash Leaves a student hospitalized
Bradford Bus Crash leaves one student hospitalized
School Bush Crash Leaves a student hospitalized
School Bus Crash leaves one student hospitalized