Lake City Police ask for information on a cold case homicide
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are asking for information about a cold case homicide.
On September 25th, 2020 officers say workers found a body on NW Railroad street, near the overpass embankment.
Investigators have identified the victim as 42-year-old Mary Frances Schroeder from Lake City.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the police department.
