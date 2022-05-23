Lake City Police ask for information on a cold case homicide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are asking for information about a cold case homicide.

On September 25th, 2020 officers say workers found a body on NW Railroad street, near the overpass embankment.

Investigators have identified the victim as 42-year-old Mary Frances Schroeder from Lake City.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the police department.

