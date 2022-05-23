Lockdown in place for Newberry due to Stabbing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputies are searching an area in Newberry for a man who is wanted for a stabbing. This took place on Monday morning.

Oakview middle school and Newberry high school are on a secure alert.

This means no one can come on or off their campus due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Residents nearby tell TV20 that they received an automated call to stay inside their homes.

Deputies say the search is centered in the area of 266th St., just north of SR26.

We have a reporter on the scene with more updates to come.

