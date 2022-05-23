Advertisement

Lockdown in place for Newberry due to Stabbing

Alachua county sheriff’s deputies are searching an area in Newberry for a man who is wanted for a stabbing.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputies are searching an area in Newberry for a man who is wanted for a stabbing. This took place on Monday morning.

Oakview middle school and Newberry high school are on a secure alert.

This means no one can come on or off their campus due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Residents nearby tell TV20 that they received an automated call to stay inside their homes.

Deputies say the search is centered in the area of 266th St., just north of SR26.

We have a reporter on the scene with more updates to come.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

