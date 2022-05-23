Ms. Rosa Williams and Mr. Jon Decarmine will receive the 2nd annual Community Legacy Award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Hospice and Palliative Care is presenting an award.

The 2nd annual Community Legacy Award is going to Ms. Rosa Williams and Mr. Jon Decarmine.

This award honors community members who represent a servant’s heart through community service, education, and initiatives.

Rosa Williams is a long-time Gainesville community organizer, who has been a strong voice for the community.

Jon Decarmine leads the grace team, a one-stop assistance center.

The center provides emergency shelter and permanent solutions to homelessness.

The ceremony will be held at the Cade Museum at noon.

