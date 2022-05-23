Advertisement

Ms. Rosa Williams and Mr. Jon Decarmine will receive the 2nd annual Community Legacy Award

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Hospice and Palliative Care is presenting an award.

The 2nd annual Community Legacy Award is going to Ms. Rosa Williams and Mr. Jon Decarmine.

This award honors community members who represent a servant’s heart through community service, education, and initiatives.

Rosa Williams is a long-time Gainesville community organizer, who has been a strong voice for the community.

TRENDING STORY: Young men graduate from local mentorship program with a better understanding of manhood

Jon Decarmine leads the grace team, a one-stop assistance center.

The center provides emergency shelter and permanent solutions to homelessness.

The ceremony will be held at the Cade Museum at noon.

