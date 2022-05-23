Newberry Elementary School celebrates Watermelon Day
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry Elementary School is celebrating Watermelon Day.
More than 120 first graders will learn all about watermelons.
The National and Florida Watermelon Queens will be teaching them.
Students will do hands-on watermelon exploration while the experts share information.
They will also learn how to spit watermelon seeds.
This event goes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
