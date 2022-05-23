Newberry Elementary School celebrates Watermelon Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry Elementary School is celebrating Watermelon Day.

More than 120 first graders will learn all about watermelons.

The National and Florida Watermelon Queens will be teaching them.

TRENDING STORY: “Blood donors saved my son’s life”: One family is showing their appreciation for Lifesouth Community Blood Center

Students will do hands-on watermelon exploration while the experts share information.

They will also learn how to spit watermelon seeds.

This event goes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.