Ocala CEP highlights new job opportunities within Marion County schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some school districts in North Central Florida are in need of more teachers and staff.

Our friends at the CEP tell us about the opportunities for a new job within Marion County schools.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala rehab hospital

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.