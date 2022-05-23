Ocala Fire Rescue crews pry driver out of tractor-trailer following a crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue arrived at NE 14th street where they found the trailer overturned early Saturday morning.

The driver of the car was trapped inside the damaged vehicle and crews had to pry them out.

Paramedics were able to give both drivers immediate medical aid and both drivers were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

TRENDING STORY: Multi-vehicle accident in Micanopy caused lane closures

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.