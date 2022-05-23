Ocala Police department announces new crosswalk

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A busy road in Ocala has a new crosswalk.

Ocala Police Department officials announced this crosswalk is now in place on 36th avenue just south of East Silver Springs boulevard.

There are also new signs and flashing lights at the crossing.

You could be fined a minimum of 166 dollars if you fail to yield as a pedestrian crosses.

