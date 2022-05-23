Advertisement

Ocala Police department announces new crosswalk

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A busy road in Ocala has a new crosswalk.  

Ocala Police Department officials announced this crosswalk is now in place on 36th avenue just south of East Silver Springs boulevard. 

There are also new signs and flashing lights at the crossing. 

You could be fined a minimum of 166 dollars if you fail to yield as a pedestrian crosses.

TRENDING STORY: Ms. Rosa Williams and Mr. Jon Decarmine will receive the 2nd annual Community Legacy Award

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students

Latest News

Two community leaders recognized at the Cade Museum
Two community leaders recognized at the Cade Museum
For the second year in a row, community leaders in Gainesville are being honored by Community...
Two community leaders recognized at the Cade Museum
Lake City police are asking for information about a cold case homicide.
Lake City Police ask for information on a cold case homicide
Lake City police are asking for information about a cold case homicide.
Lake City Police ask for information on a cold case homecide
Police tape at Newberry home
Stabbing victim’s sister reacts to manhunt for suspect in Newberry