Russell Report: ‘Voice of the Gators’ retires

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The ‘Voice of the Gators’ called his last game over the weekend.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell rounds up the latest Gator news and gives a sendoff to announcer Mick Hubert.

