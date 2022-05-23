Stabbing victim’s sister reacts to manhunt for suspect in Newberry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Neighbors say their Newberry neighborhood off of NW 266 Street is known as a quiet area.

“We want to make sure that we either capture the suspect or ensure that he’s gone from the area,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Art Forgey. “No, I don’t think anybody is in immediate danger. It’s a known suspect and I think people might recognize him and hopefully will call if they see someone walking around.”

A call came from the home on NW 3rd Place for a stabbing at nine in the morning to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies. They say the suspect, 61-year-old Craig Lee, just walked away after stabbing a woman at the home; leading to a manhunt throughout Newberry with K9 units and a helicopter patrol.

“She was taken by EMS as a trauma alert patient to a local hospital,” added Forgey. “The suspect has as soon as the stabbing happened he walked away so that’s where we’re at.”

A number of residents of the Newberry neighborhood who did not want to interview but they did call the home a problem area.

“My friend called me and told me she had been stabbed,” said the victim’s sister, Loria Parker.

She did not tell TV20 her sister’s name but said she is 54 and lives at the home. Deputies said they won’t release the victim’s name involved in a domestic dispute.

Although, Parker also mentioned that she doesn’t know much about Lee. He’s described as a black man, 5′11, 200 pounds, and last seen wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

“He ain’t never had no woman before right, it’s his first woman so he in love,” said Parker. “That lady over there got some cameras on him when he stabbed her leaving from over there.”

The manhunt for lee put nearby schools on a secure lockdown. The active search was called off but a warrant is now active for Lee’s arrest.

