Two community leaders recognized at the Cade Museum

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second year in a row, community leaders in Gainesville are being honored by Community Hospice and Palliative Care. At the Cade Museum Monday, long time community organizer Rosa Williams and Executive Director of GRACE (Marketplace) Jon DeCarmine were recognized.

“I’m so grateful we live in a world, where there’s still good in it,” said Regional Director of North Central Florida, Billie Adkins-Dodd before presenting the awards.

Williams was unable to attend the ceremony.

DeCarmine gave a few words after receiving his award. He’s been working with Gainesville’s homeless population since 1996.

“Every opportunity to move somebody into housing is an absolute success for them, for the community. The people that we work with are the heroes of their stories and they’re the ones who absolutely are doing all of the work to go from homeless to housing,” DeCarmine said.

An award to represent all of the hard work of helping those without homes.

