The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Somber Procession will head through Starke on Monday as the community pays respects to army staff sergeant Seth Michael Plant, who was killed in Alaska this month.

On Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners make the long-awaited decision on an artist and design for the new Sankofa statue to replace the old Confederate statue.

The 12th annual Kiss the Horse Winner’s Circle, to benefit the Marion Literacy Council, takes place Thursday.

On Friday, the Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Center is dedicated.

