Advertisement

2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they found 500,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Arizona police say they’ve arrested two people from Phoenix after a traffic stop uncovered hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills, a gun and a large amount of cash.

Police in Casa Grande say that Martha Lopez, the driver of the car, and Tania Luna Solis, a passenger, face multiple drug charges from the drug bust, according to AZFamily.

In a news release, police said they stopped Lopez for speeding just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday. During the traffic stop, officers said they discovered half a million fentanyl pills disguised inside bottles that made them look like collagen supplements. Police also seized a gun and cash and noted that two children were inside the car.

Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.
Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.(Arizona's Family)

“The transport and sale of drugs in our community affects us all,” Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory said. “It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference.”

Lopez and Solis face drug possession and transportation charges, among weapons and child endangerment charges. Both children have been placed in the Department of Child Safety custody while the Pinal County Attorney’s Office reviews the charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east
Santa Fe College gets art donation
Santa Fe College gets art donation
Santa Fe College gets art donation
Cyclists biked from Miami to Gainesville to support those with disabilities.
They’re putting the pedal to the metal: 31 bicyclists are riding from Miami to Tallahassee to support a good cause