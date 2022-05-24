Advertisement

Alachua city commissioners approve downtown parking lot

By Alex Carter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Historic Main Street in Alachua, along with the city’s downtown, is about to become more accessible due to a new parking lot.

And residents are welcoming other changes being brought to the area.

Alachua city commissioners are accepting a bid from Andrew’s Paving to hit the ground running on the city’s latest addition to downtown.

The paving company is set to break ground on the new parking lot “very soon”, according to city commissioners.

The proposed parking lot has 40 standard spaces and 2 handicap-accessible spaces. But that’s just the start of what this project brings to the table.

And the location of the parking lot can be found near two of Alachua’s well-known eateries: Conestoga’s and Tony and Al’s.

Alachua City Manager Mike DaRoza says the lot “will be located directly behind those two establishments. There is a, it’s kind of a makeshift parking lot right now and it has been for years, kind of lime rock and grass and some gravel. The new parking lot will occupy that space.”

The nearly $1 million project will be paid for from the general fund and a community redevelopment trust fund.

Beyond adding more spaces, it will bring new lighting, stormwater mitigation, and underground electric infrastructure to the district.

DaRoza says the project will take roughly six to eight months to complete.

