Advertisement

The Alachua County Commission will pick an artist from three finalists to design the new Sankofa statue

The Alachua County Commission will pick an artist from three finalists to design the new...
The Alachua County Commission will pick an artist from three finalists to design the new Sankofa statue(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will pick an artist to design the new Sankofa statue.

This statue is replacing an old Confederate statue.

There are three finalists who will give their presentations on their idea.

TRENDING STORY: Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Then commissioners will decide.

This meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Glen Springs Elementary School hosts the 21st annual chess challenge
Glen Springs Elementary School hosts the 21st annual chess challenge
The Alachua County Commission will pick an artist from three finalists to design the new...
The Millhopper Montessori School hosts the 10th Shakespeare Festival
Ocala City Hall is hosting an open reception to view the art of the Content of Character...
Ocala City Hall is hosting an open reception to view the art of the Content of Character exhibition