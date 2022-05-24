The Alachua County Commission will pick an artist from three finalists to design the new Sankofa statue

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will pick an artist to design the new Sankofa statue.

This statue is replacing an old Confederate statue.

There are three finalists who will give their presentations on their idea.

Then commissioners will decide.

This meeting starts at 10 a.m.

