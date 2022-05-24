Alachua County Sheriff gifted with ‘one-of-a-kind’ tobacco stick flag

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. received a unique art piece from city leaders of his hometown.

Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper and City Manager Mike DaRoza joined the sheriff to show off the tobacco stick flag. Coerper has an American flag version of the art piece.

“Clovis Watson from Alachua, I had to have another one made for the sheriff’s department,” said Coerper. “Not only because we really appreciate him and the sheriff’s department, we appreciate all law enforcement officers and I think they should be recognized every day, every hour, every year.”

Two of them are on display at the Alachua and High Springs police departments. Each stick on the thin blue line flag can be anywhere from 75 to 150 years old.

“Things such as this, bringing old tobacco, and I’m one of those young boys who cropped tobacco before the bulk barn when there was stringing tobacco with these types of sticks,” said Watson.

“So I’m honored to be here, honored to participate, honored to be a part of Alachua’s history and the history of sheriff’s in Alachua county. This is a great day for us.”

Watson said he wants to place the flag where deputies enter the sheriff’s office everyday—where dozens of retirees, and employees are honored.

