Bronson residents alerted to boil water before consuming

BRONSON Fla. (WCJB) - Bronson residents are being told to boil their water before using it.

Town officials say that a water main break at galloway and W Main Street has been repaired.

While water samples are being tested anyone using water in Bronson should boil it before they consume it.

The earliest that the notice could be lifted is Thursday, May 26th.

