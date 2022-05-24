Advertisement

Dixie County Fire Rescue held a push-in ceremony to celebrate the arrival of two new engines

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Fire Rescue celebrated the arrival of two new engines with a push-in ceremony Monday afternoon.

The event happened in Old Town and featured the crews pushing the trucks into the fire rescue’s bays which is a staff-held tradition.

The two new trucks also featured new paint schemes for the department.

TRENDING STORY: Cedar Key residents protest so-called “bullying” and “harassment” from school administration

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

A GHS senior became Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent...
A GHS senior became Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent Scholarship recipient
A GHS senior became Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent...
A GHS senior became Alachua County Public Schools’ first Florida Prepaid Superintendent Scholarship recipient
Dixie County Fire Rescue held a push-in ceremony to celebrate the arrival of two new engines
Dixie County Fire Rescue held a push-in ceremony to celebrate the arrival of two new engines
Procession held for soldier killed in bear attack
Procession held for fallen soldier in Starke