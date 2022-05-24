Dixie County Fire Rescue held a push-in ceremony to celebrate the arrival of two new engines
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Fire Rescue celebrated the arrival of two new engines with a push-in ceremony Monday afternoon.
The event happened in Old Town and featured the crews pushing the trucks into the fire rescue’s bays which is a staff-held tradition.
The two new trucks also featured new paint schemes for the department.
