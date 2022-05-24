Dixie County Fire Rescue held a push-in ceremony to celebrate the arrival of two new engines

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Fire Rescue celebrated the arrival of two new engines with a push-in ceremony Monday afternoon.

The event happened in Old Town and featured the crews pushing the trucks into the fire rescue’s bays which is a staff-held tradition.

The two new trucks also featured new paint schemes for the department.

