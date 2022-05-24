Advertisement

FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say

Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup golf tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Court documents show the FBI is investigating an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported Shihab Ahmed Shihab, an Iraqi national, entered the U.S. in September 2020, and the FBI requested a search warrant for his phone records. The FBI stated in the documents it believes he wanted to smuggle people into the country to kill Bush, and he allegedly went to Dallas to conduct surveillance on the former president’s home, NBC News stated.

Shibab is in custody. The FBI stated in the search warrant application that it is considering charges of threats against a former president, material support to ISIS and visa fraud.

