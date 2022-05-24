Fire destroys Ocala home, putting a strain on an already limited housing inventory

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was taken off the market before the ‘for sale’ sign could even go up. A home in the middle of renovation went up in flames Tuesday morning. The home is a total loss.

“It’s just kind of shocking,” Jon Eodmann, who lives in the neighborhood said. “I woke up in the middle of the night and I thought I smelled smoke.”

Just after 5 o’clock Tuesday morning, Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) crews got the call that the one-story building was on fire. The roof caved in during the fiery battle.

“When firefighters arrived, they could tell that the structure was beyond repair and the damage was too extensive,” OFR Public Relations Officer, Ashley Lopez said. “So they did begin a defensive attack, meaning they attacked from the exterior with multiple hose lines,” she added.

No one was inside the home on NW 23rd Ave. at the time of the fire. Crews are still investigating how this happened.

“There was a wire that was burned through during the fire, but we don’t know the point of origin at this point,” Ashley said.

It’s a devastating blow to an already hot housing market.

“The current real estate market is super competitive,” Broker and Owner of Realty World in Ocala Elisha Lopez said.

High interest rates have pushed out some buyers, Elisha said, but demand is still high, putting a strain on an already limited inventory.

“It is very difficult to find housing and especially like this, in these devastating circumstances, there’s just really nowhere for anybody to go,” said Elisha.

A scramble to find homes for new residents.

