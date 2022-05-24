Fire rips through a home in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured in a fire that tore through an Ocala home Tuesday morning.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue Officials, the roof on this home located on the 700 block of NW 23rd Ave. caved in due to the blaze.

The home was believed to be under construction at the time.

The fire was under control within eight minutes and the blaze was fully put out before 5:30 AM on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

