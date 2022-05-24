Advertisement

Florida’s new congressional map under fire by voting rights groups

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of voting rights groups are suing to stop Florida’s new congressional map from going into effect.

They are asking the state Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the new map can go into effect in time for the mid-term elections.

Governor Ron DeSantis drew the new district lines.

A district judge initially blocked the map, ruling it would disenfranchise minority voters by breaking up North-Central Florida congressman Al Lawson’s district.

An appeals court reversed the lower court’s ruling, allowing the state to proceed with the new districts.

