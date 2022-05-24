A fusion of art, science and magic will be coming to Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Spheres Bubble show will be at the Reilly Arts Center this Sunday.

Shows are at one and three-thirty in the afternoon.

Bubble master, Blaise Ryndes, has been seen on America’s Got Talent.

The show coming to Ocala is one of their biggest, and Ryndes said it is similar to Cirque Du Soleil.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable show. We’re going to have industrial lasers and fog bubble machines. I will make these really unbelievable sculptures out of bubbles and we even have an alien named Z, that will come out and blast everyone with a foam cannon. It is really fun and perfect for all ages,” said Ryndes.

