Gainesville’s Nolan, Branford’s Veal claim TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Of all the incredible athletes featured throughout the 2021-22 high school calendar year, Gainesville’s Ryan Nolan and Branford’s Nathalia Veal stood out among them all, as the recipients of the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year.

More than 30 athletes, their parents, and coaches spanning 20 high schools across North Central Florida were honored Monday night in a ceremony put on by Meldon Law and TV20 at the Hilton Hotel in Gainesville.

The keynote speakers at the event, sharing their wisdom from their experience with athletics and life were Jeffrey Meldon, the title sponsor the program, and Cornelius Ingram, a former Scholar Athlete of the Year winner and the current head coach of the Hawthorne football and girls basketball programs.

Nolan took home the sought-after title for the boys category. The Purple Hurricanes newest alum was a two-way starter for the football team, who totaled 49 tackles and two interceptions on defense, while scoring two touchdowns as a wide receiver. A captain of the team, Nolan carried a 3.7 g.p.a. and understands the importance of balancing school and play. He is committed to West Point, where he will serve his country.

As for the girls, Veal walked away with the coveted crystal thanks to her laundry list of accomplishments, both in and out of the classroom. The Buccaneers alum won a state title this spring in the inaugural snatch event in girls weightlifting at 119 pounds, set the school record for the pole vault at 11′4, along with being a three-time state medalist in the pole vault. She held 4.0 gpa, and was president of National Honor Society and Interact Club, secretary of Future Farmers of America Club, senior class vice president, and belonged to BETA club. Veal will attend the Air Force Academy where she’ll study biology with a focus on air space physiology.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.